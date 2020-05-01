Sicily will pay half of your flight and more to increase tourism this year post pandemic

GIARDINI NAXOS, ITALY – MAY 24: People relax on a beach as the historic town of Taormina, which will host the upcoming G7 summit, stands perched on rocks behind on the island of Sicily on May 24, 2017 in Giardini Naxos, Italy. Leaders of the G7 group of nations, which includes the Unted States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy, as well as the European Union, will meet at Taormina from May 26-27. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SICILY — How does a getaway to the picturesque Italian island of Sicily sound?

Island officials reportedly said the island will cover half of the flight costs and a third of the hotel expenses for visitors, according to FOX Business. They will also provide free tickets to many of its museums and popular sites.

First reported by The Times in London, the island is expected to spend 50 million euros, worth $54 million, on the scheme. The report comes after the popular destination lost more than $1 billion worth in revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vouchers will reportedly be available on the Visit Sicily website. The site may take a while to open, likely due to high traffic volume. It’s unclear when exactly those vouchers will be made available.

No date has been announced for when Italy will reopen. The country will ease up on its lockdown starting on May 4.