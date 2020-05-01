Sicily will pay half of your flight and more to increase tourism this year post pandemic

SICILY — How does a getaway to the picturesque Italian island of Sicily sound?
Island officials reportedly said the island will cover half of the flight costs and a third of the hotel expenses for visitors, according to FOX Business. They will also provide free tickets to many of its museums and popular sites.
First reported by The Times in London, the island is expected to spend 50 million euros, worth $54 million, on the scheme. The report comes after the popular destination lost more than $1 billion worth in revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.
Vouchers will reportedly be available on the Visit Sicily website. The site may take a while to open, likely due to high traffic volume. It’s unclear when exactly those vouchers will be made available.
No date has been announced for when Italy will reopen. The country will ease up on its lockdown starting on May 4.