Sick passenger at LAX quarantined due to coronavirus concerns

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) – Los Angeles International Airport personal sent one passenger to the hospital for evaluation amid increasing concerns that the deadly coronavirus could make it to California.

KTLA, a local Los Angeles station, reported the traveler had arrived Wednesday night on an American Airlines flight from Mexico.

It’s unknown at this time exactly what symptoms alerted airport officials, and an LAX spokesperson Heath Montgomery told KTLA the person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

No other details were immediately available.

The deadly virus that first emerged in Wuhan, China in December has since killed 17 people with symptoms including: runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, and fever.