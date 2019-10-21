Significant damage reported in Dallas after tornado touched down, NWS confirms

DALLAS (KXAN) — Significant damage was reported after a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, according to local TV station KXAS.
The National Weather Service confirmed to the Dallas NBC affiliate that the tornado ripped through the county.
Photos from NBC 5 in Dallas show a building that collapsed because of those reported strong winds.
The Dallas Office of Emergency Management advised those affected to stay indoors if possible as severe weather ripped through the county.
Dallas police officers were also going door to door to check on residents after the storm left significant damage in certain areas.
A tweet from the Dallas Independent School district said a number of campuses suffered damage and as a result, said school was cancelled for Monday, Oct. 21.