Significant damage reported in Dallas after tornado touched down, NWS confirms

by: KXAN

This Oct. 20, 2019 image made from video by Twitter user @AthenaRising shows the tornado in Rockwall, TX. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, causing structural damage and knocking out electricity to thousands. (@AthenaRising via AP)

DALLAS (KXAN) — Significant damage was reported after a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, according to local TV station KXAS.

The National Weather Service confirmed to the Dallas NBC affiliate that the tornado ripped through the county.

Photos from NBC 5 in Dallas show a building that collapsed because of those reported strong winds.

The Dallas Office of Emergency Management advised those affected to stay indoors if possible as severe weather ripped through the county.

Dallas police officers were also going door to door to check on residents after the storm left significant damage in certain areas.

A tweet from the Dallas Independent School district said a number of campuses suffered damage and as a result, said school was cancelled for Monday, Oct. 21.

