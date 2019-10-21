Significant damage reported in Dallas after tornado touched down, NWS confirms

This Oct. 20, 2019 image made from video by Twitter user @AthenaRising shows the tornado in Rockwall, TX. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, causing structural damage and knocking out electricity to thousands. (@AthenaRising via AP)

DALLAS (KXAN) — Significant damage was reported after a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, according to local TV station KXAS.

The National Weather Service confirmed to the Dallas NBC affiliate that the tornado ripped through the county.

Photos from NBC 5 in Dallas show a building that collapsed because of those reported strong winds.

The Dallas Office of Emergency Management advised those affected to stay indoors if possible as severe weather ripped through the county.

If you're in an area with storm damage, stay indoors and safe if possible. There are trees and power lines down along with other debris in the area. Please use caution if you have to be out. @DallasFireRes_q & @DallasPD are on scene. — City of Dallas Office of Emergency Mangement (@DallasOEM) October 21, 2019

Dallas police officers were also going door to door to check on residents after the storm left significant damage in certain areas.

Dallas officers are going door to door east of the 9600 block of Brockbank Drive to check the status of residents after the severe storm left damages. pic.twitter.com/ZKxREYtUBj — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) October 21, 2019

A tweet from the Dallas Independent School district said a number of campuses suffered damage and as a result, said school was cancelled for Monday, Oct. 21.