KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen for miles around the Kansas City metro Friday as crews worked to extinguish a fire at Advantage Metals Recycling near S. 12th Street and Metropolitan.

FOX4’s Tia Johnson said people at the scene told her the area on fire is used for crushing vehicles. The center also handles appliance recycling, like refrigerators, washers, dryers, etc.

Crews responded after a crane operator noticed the fire, but so far a cause hasn’t been given.

KCKFD Fire crews are battling a fire at Advantage Metals. pic.twitter.com/chjAfk6x0j — KCK Fire Department (@KCKFDPIO) May 19, 2023

The fire is proving to be a challenge because it’s located in a spot that’s difficult to get water to.

“I will tell you that water supply right now is one of our largest obstacles, because as you can see behind you, we’re using one fire hydrant and that’s about 1,000 feet away. The second closest hydrant as well over a mile,” KCKFD Assistant Chief Scott Schaunaman said.

KCKFD is getting help from Consolidated District One and will use a foam trailer to help squelch the flames. The department reports no injuries and is working to determine whether there are any air quality issues.

They say they will notify anyone if they need to evacuate from the area.