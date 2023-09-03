(WHTM/NEXSTAR) — Thousands of pounds of smoked sausage products and frozen chicken strip entrees are being recalled over concerns that they may be contaminated with foreign matter.

According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Hillshire Brands is recalling approximately 15,876 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products for potential contamination. The problem was discovered when the company received consumer complaints about bone fragments in the product.

One person reported suffering an oral injury after consuming the smoked sausage. Federal regulators are concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

The affected product — 14-ounce Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage made with pork, turkey, and beef — was sold in California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The packaging of a recalled Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage made with pork, turkey, and beef. Over 15,000 pounds of this sausage have been recalled due to possible contamination – potentially with bone fragments. (USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service)

To determine if you have a recalled sausage, look for “EST. 756A 20 19:00:00 through 21:59:59 and EST. 756A 21 19:00:00 through 21:59:59” and use by date of “Nov 11 23” printed on the front of the package.

Meanwhile, Conagra Brands is recalling about 245,366 pounds of frozen Banquet Chick Strips Meal over concerns they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. The company initially received a consumer complaint that plastic had been found in a chicken strip, causing an “oral injury.”

No additional reports of injury or illness have been reported, according to the FSIS.

The frozen entrees were sold at retail locations nationwide and online, the recall notice explains. Affected products have best used by dates of “DEC 11 2024,” “JAN 01 2025,” or “JAN 07 2025” and lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820 printed on the side of the carton. “EST. P-9” is also printed on the side of the carton.

The packaging of a recalled Banquet Chicken Strips Meal. Over 245,000 pounds of this frozen entree have been recalled due to possible contamination, specifically pieces of plastic. (USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service)

If you have either of the recalled items, you are urged not to consume them. Instead, the items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.