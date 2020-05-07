Someone forgot to mute their phone while flushing the toilet during Supreme Court arguments

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a tree blooms outside the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court ruled Thursday, April 23, that sewage plants and other industries cannot avoid environmental requirements under landmark clean-water protections when they send dirty water on an indirect route to rivers, oceans and other navigable waterways. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON – Well, someone forgot to mute.

The Supreme Court was making history Wednesday afternoon, holding arguments over the phone because of Covid-19, when all of a sudden there was the distinct sound of a toilet flushing.

Across the country, the public that has never before this week been able to listen in real time to oral arguments held remotely was treated not only to deep questions related to the First Amendment and robocalls but also to someone’s apparent bathroom break.

The errant flush from an unknown source comes as the justices, lawyers and the country are dealing with the new realities — and hazards — of conducting their business over teleconference lines.

The case at issue concerned the Telephone Consumer Protection Act that prohibits unwanted calls to cellphones by use of an automated system. Challengers say one provision violates the Constitution. Lawyer Roman Martinez, representing political groups challenging the law, was pressing his point when the offending flush occurred.

Martinez did not seem fazed or publicly notice the interruption.

The Supreme Court has issued guidance to lawyers who would participate in oral arguments over the phone, noting that once one lawyer’s argument is completed, his or her line would be muted and the “line for the next counsel will be unmuted.”

The court has provided a live audio feed of the arguments to Fox News (the network pool chair), the Associated Press and C-SPAN. CNN.com has livestreamed each session.