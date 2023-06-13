(WGN-TV) — Southwest Airlines is offering 40% off base fares for flights booked before Thursday, June 15, for travel this fall. It’s part of the airline’s birthday sale celebrating its 52nd year in business.

According to Southwest, the flights have to be booked for travel between Aug. 15 and Dec. 14 and are only valid for its Wanna Get Away and Wanna Get Away Plus fares. These two types of flights are Southwest’s non-refundable fares, though customers can get flight credits for cancelations.

To get the discount, use the promo code 40OFF at booking. Southwest also notes that discounts are applied before government taxes and fees.

There is one exception: The promo can’t be used for travel between Nov. 16 and 27, which is around Thanksgiving. The airline says the numbers of seats and days are limited. For full terms and conditions, visit Southwest.com.