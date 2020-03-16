Starbucks moves to ‘to go’ only as social distancing measure

(KSNT) – In an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus, Starbucks has announced that they will temporarily be only offering products “to go,” with no seating offered for customers.

This policy was adopted Sunday, March 15, and applies to all company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks.

Kevin Johnson, Starbucks CEO, said this is a proactive effort.

“In this unprecedented time, we are making proactive decisions to support the health and well-being of our partners, customers and communities, said Johnson.

In accordance with social distancing guidance from the CDC and public health authorities, we are temporarily closing stores in some locations, and moving the majority of our company-operated stores to a "to go" model across the U.S. and Canada. https://t.co/U5M01tcwDL pic.twitter.com/9Y9AD50pPw — Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) March 15, 2020

In a release about the changes, Starbucks said customers should expect to find no seating available to customers, a modified condiment bar in all stores and modified “order ahead” hand-off areas in some stores.