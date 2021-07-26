Statement clear, UT and University of Oklahoma plan to leave Big 12

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

IRVING, Tx. (KSNT) – According to a statement this morning from the University of Texas at Austin, it was announced that UT and the University of Oklahoma notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025.

Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement.

The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements.

However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future.

The statement was released by University Communications.