Steve Bannon arrested in ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud scam

NEW YORK (AP/KSNT) — Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme “We Build The Wall.”

The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court.

The once White House chief strategist for President Donald Trump, Bannon visited Topeka in 2018 to campaign in support of Republican Steve Watkins’ initial run for Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Bannon and three others “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors” in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.

A phone at the office of Bannon’s lawyer went unanswered Thursday morning. A spokeswoman for Bannon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.