Study: Women are more likely to engage in distracted driving
COLUMBUS (WTNH) - Researchers say women are more likely to engage in distracted driving, at least according to a new study.
The study looks at reports that show female drivers have a higher tendency of using mobile devices behind the wheel.
Startling enough, the study also showed a high number of people who don't believe phones raise their risk of having an accident. Not surprisingly, people skeptical of the dangers were more likely to engage in the risky behavior.
In all, the report found that talking on your cell phone while driving increases your crash risk by 2.2 times. If you're texting while driving, your risk of being in a crash increased by 6.1 times.
The study titled “Should I text or call here? A situation-based analysis of drivers’ perceived likelihood of engaging in mobile phone multitasking” appears in an international ournal published by the Society for Risk Analysis.
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Only 1 remains: 2 of the last three Blockbuster...
- 'The Rock' joining group that champions rights for...
- 'Game of Thrones' slays with a leading 22 Emmy...
- Charges against Stormy Daniels dismissed after...
- Tyler Perry warns his fans about fake Facebook offers
National
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Pompeo visits Mexico, is urged to reunite migrant...
- Roaring New Jersey house fire kills kids ages 2, 5;...
- Outage affecting Instagram users
- Target announces 15% discount for teachers July 15-21
- Demonstrators mock Donald Trump; protest his visit...