Tennessee man demands pizza with AK-47, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee man is accused of holding employees of a Little Caesar’s restaurant at gunpoint with an AK-47 after being told it would take 10 minutes to make his pizza.

Officers responded to the store around 9 p.m. Friday. Witnesses said the suspect, later identified as Charles Doty Jr., of Knoxville, became angry after being told about the wait, then demanded free breadsticks.

According to an incident report, he then left the store and returned with an AK-47, demanding the pizza immediately.

Another person in the store who had already gotten their order handed Doty her pepperoni pizza, and he fled the scene before police arrived, police said.

Surveillance video showed the suspect also threatened an employee who was attempting to leave after his shift and prevented him from doing so. The employee ran from the lobby to the back room of the business and called 911.

Doty, 63, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of especially aggravated kidnapping.

According to findlaw.com, especially aggravated kidnapping is a Class A felony is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000 in the state of Tennessee.

Doty was taken into custody and jailed on a total bond of $90,000. He is set to appear in court on Monday.