Testing shows animal killed in eastern Nebraska was wolf

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska wildlife officials say genetic testing has shown that an animal killed in January by coyote hunters north of Fremont was a gray wolf.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said Wednesday in a news release that the female wolf was killed Jan. 28 near Ueling.

The commission says testing showed the wolf originated from a wolf population in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

It was the second wolf killed in Nebraska in less than three months.

In November, a rancher south of Bassett who was out checking on his livestock shot and killed an 81-pound male wolf.