Texas coronavirus patient released, goes to mall before re-quarantined

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott and San Antonio leaders responded to the CDC after a patient was released in San Antonio who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“What happened in San Antonio and what the CDC did was completely unacceptable,” said Abbott at a press conference. “I think they understand the magnitude of the error they made. I want you to know that [sic] my office has been full engaged in ensuring the CDC immediately implements course correction.”

On Sunday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said that the patient previously contracted COVID-19 and was quarantined and fully isolated for treatment. After getting treated, the patient was not showing symptoms and tested negative for COVID-19 twice in the past week, with the negative tests 24 hours apart.

The patient was then discharged from quarantine and was released Feb. 29. After her release, the patient went to a mall and hotel, potentially exposing the public to the coronavirus.

The patient returned to quarantine at the Texas Center for Infectious Disease for isolated monitoring and more testing on March 1, where she took a third test that came back positive.

Dr. Anita Kurian, Assistant Director of the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, said officials believe 21 people were exposed to the woman, not including anyone at the mall.

Eighteen people potentially exposed to the virus at the hospital are considered medium to low-risk (two medium-risk and 16 low-risk). Three more people were potentially exposed at a hotel, and they are considered low-risk.