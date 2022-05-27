(NEXSTAR) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he was “misled” about the police response to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde.

During a news conference Friday, Abbott said he was repeating what he had been told. “The information that I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate,” he said.

Abbott said that he took detailed, written notes while talking to officials in the wake of the deadly attack on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and is “livid about what happened.”

He added that exactly what happened needs to be “thoroughly, exhaustively” investigated.

On Tuesday, the governor initially praised the actions of law enforcement hours after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, saying that they showed “amazing courage by running toward gunfire” and cited their “quick response.”

Since then, however, questions have swirled around the timeline of law enforcement’s arrival and their actions to stop the shooter.

Students trapped inside a classroom repeatedly called 911, including one who pleaded, “Please send the police now,” as officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said.

The commander at the scene in Uvalde — the school district’s police chief — believed that 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms at Robb Elementary School and that children were no longer at risk, Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a contentious news conference earlier in the day Friday.

“It was the wrong decision,” he said.

This is a developing story; the Associated Press contributed to this report.