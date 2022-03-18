INDIANA – An Indiana cheerleader came to the rescue in Portland, Oregon after a basketball became lodged on a camera mount at the top of the backboard during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game between St. Mary’s and Indiana. The Indiana cheerleader received a standing ovation.

After several attempts by players and referees, the cheerleader was lifted above the board to free the basketball.

Saint Mary’s took advantage of No. 12 seed Indiana’s grueling recent schedule, rolling to an 82-53 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Saint Mary’s will play the winner of the East Region’s late game in Portland between No. 4 seed UCLA and 13th-seeded Akron.

(AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

