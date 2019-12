TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The next full moon will make its appearance at a special time this Thursday.

The Farmers’ Almanac reports this month’s full moon will show up in the western hemisphere on Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m. eastern time. That will be 11:12 Kansas time, but the full moon will still be intact at 12:12 in the area.

The website notes the full moon on Thursday is “distinctive for its high trajectory across the sky, causing it to sit above the horizon for a longer period of time.”