TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democrats in Kansas have filed a third lawsuit against a congressional redistricting law enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Four Democratic voters from Lawrence filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Douglas County District Court. They argue that GOP gerrymandering was designed to void Democratic votes in the liberal northeast Kansas enclave and violates the Kansas Constitution.

The new law moved Lawrence from the 2nd District of northeast Kansas into the sprawling 1st District of central and western Kansas with conservative Republican communities hours away by car.

Two other lawsuits against the new lines were filed last month in Wyandotte County.