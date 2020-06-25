‘Tiger King’ saga featured in newly released comic book

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The “Tiger King” saga that gripped the nation earlier this year thanks to a Netflix documentary continues in a new comic book released this week.

TidalWave Productions released a biography comic book called “Infamous: Tiger King” on Wednesday.

“We were trying to figure out, you know, some new comic book ideas. And so one of the ideas that we actually came up with, you know, we thought what could be the best worst idea ever?” said publisher Darren G. Davis. “And we’re like, there are two things people are talking about. They’re talking about COVID. And then they’re also talking about the Tiger King. So we thought, what could be better than that?”

Davis said the 24-page comic flip-book, written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Joe Paradise, is inspired by the popular “Tiger King” documentary series on Netflix. The comic book dives into the early years of Joe Exotic and Tampa Bay’s Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin.

“Fifty percent of the book you get Carole’s perspective on why they don’t like each other. Then on the other side, you get Joe Exotic’s side (of) why they don’t like each other. What makes us different than say, the Netflix series, is this is sort of a prequel to that,” said Davis. “This really touches into their hatred of each other and why they actually began hating each other. This starts off with their childhood and problems that they had growing up and why they both think that they are so in the right for everything that they’re doing.”

Davis said the comic book also features a message from PETA.

“We reached out to PETA. Because we know that PETA had a relationship with Carole Baskin,” he said. “So, we learned things that were not in the Netflix series, such as where she gets the cats from.”

You can order “Infamous: Tiger King” online or by calling your local comic book shop.