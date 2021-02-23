LIVE: Tiger Woods injured in Los Angeles rollover crash

File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods watching his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, in Orlando, Fla. Woods announced Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, he had a fifth back surgery and will miss tournaments in San Diego and Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

LOS ANGELES (KSNT) – Firefighters and paramedics have rescued Tiger Woods Tuesday from a rollover wreck in Los Angeles, and took him to the hospital for injuries.

Watch a live helicopter feed from the crash scene below:

The crash happened around 9:12 a.m. central time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Woods was the single occupant in the car, and only his car was involved in the rollover wreck. Firefighters and paramedics used a “jaws of life” device to free Woods from the car wreckage.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

This is a developing story.