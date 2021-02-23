LIVE: Tiger Woods injured in Los Angeles rollover crash

LOS ANGELES (KSNT) – Firefighters and paramedics have rescued Tiger Woods Tuesday from a rollover wreck in Los Angeles, and took him to the hospital for injuries.
Watch a live helicopter feed from the crash scene below:
The crash happened around 9:12 a.m. central time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Woods was the single occupant in the car, and only his car was involved in the rollover wreck. Firefighters and paramedics used a “jaws of life” device to free Woods from the car wreckage.
This is a developing story.