Tiger Woods out of surgery, recovering at medical center near Long Beach

A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Woods suffered leg injuries in the one-car accident and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

WEST CARSON, Calif. (KSNT) – Tiger Woods is out of surgery and recovering at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after suffering “significant orthopedic inquiries” in a rollover crash Tuesday morning, according to Anish Mahajan, Chief Medical Officer of the hospital.

The athlete released a statement on his Twitter, discussing the extent of his injuries, and his current recovery.

Woods suffered significant injuries to his right lower extremities, as well as fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of his tibia, according to Dr. Mahajan. Teams also stabilized injuries to the foot and ankle with screws and pins.

“He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room. Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fire Department. Your support and assistance has been outstanding,” according to the tweet.

