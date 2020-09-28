Topeka native & former Trump campaign manager detained, hospitalized after barricading self in South Florida home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC Miami) – A former Topekan and campaign manager for President Donald Trump was hospitalized Sunday evening after barricading and threatening to kill himself inside his Fort Lauderdale home.

The wife of 44-year-old Brad Parscale called police around before 4 p.m. saying her husband was armed, had access to multiple firearms and was threatening to harm himself, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Parscale was the only person inside of the home at the time of the incident.

Officers arrived on the 2300 block of Desota Drive and made contact with Parscale, who eventually left his home safely, according to police. Officers then placed Parscale under a Baker Act, which allows authorities to temporarily detain a person if they become a threat to themselves due to mental illness.

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.