Trade war tentative agreement reached between U.S. and China

Agriculture experts say the trade war between the United States and China could be coming to an end as a new tentative agreement was reached on Thursday.

President Trump tweeted, saying the United States is “very close to a big deal with China.

Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

The agreement is being called a Phase 1 trade deal. It comes after months and months of trade wards between the U.S. and China.

A brand new round of tariffs on Chinese goods were supposed to start this Sunday.

KSNT’s Ag Expert said there’s a catch to this new deal.

“If the tariffs are rolled back and China does not step up to the plate and really negotiate in a good faith effort, that there is a snap back clause in this that would cause those tariffs to go back into effect,” KSNT Ag Expert John Jenkinson said.

Trump officially signed off on the deal Thursday afternoon. Another date for more discussions with China hasn’t been mentioned.