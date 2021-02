A train hit and 18 wheeler at a grade crossing near Cameron in Milam County Tuesday morning, triggering a fire and possible derailment.

The accident occurred at the crossing on FM 2095 about 6:45 a.m.

Some nearby residents were evacuated from their homes over concerns about fire and the possibility of hazardous materials.

Fire units from Cameron and Milano were called to the scene.

Flames and smoke were visible for a considerable distance.

FM 2095 was closed in the area