Travelers react to potential Amtrak expansion

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) — If Amtrak comes to Wichita, allowing train travel to both Newton and down south to Oklahoma City and Dallas, travelers in Kansas’ largest city will have more choices when planning their trip.

Don Peck lives in Newton and has used Amtrak multiple times. He’s in favor of the expansion.

“It’d be great, sometimes it’d be nice to just sit back and relax and not have to fight the traffic.”

For Nora Rayl, she has family in Fort Worth, Texas that would be much easier to visit if this expansion happens.

“For my mom, the biggest issue is as she got to older, driving at night, long trips by herself, we’d feel better if she wasn’t in her car,” said Rayl. “We’ll use it a whole bunch. My mom will use it probably multiple times a month and we’ll use it at least once a month if not more often.”

At Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, passengers on an arriving flight from Dallas were asked if they might consider taking a train on their next trip to the Lonestar State if given the option.

“I would just like the options of extra ways to travel,” explained traveler, Doris Helean. “I think that would be more convenient for a lot of people and maybe that fits your time schedule better.”

“Especially if they open up other routes too,” said Kyle McGillivray, another traveler. “I mean I think going to Colorado is a great train ride as well. We did that, it was a lot of fun.”