KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three men died and another man was left in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning Saturday morning, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

At 6:50 a.m., KCFD was called to a house at 1018 Fuller Avenue for a reported carbon monoxide call.

KCFD says that three men between the ages of 20 to 40 were found dead inside the home. Another man between ages 30 and 40 was left in critical condition and taken to the hospital.

Early investigation shows that a generator used indoors may be the cause of the CO poisoning. Authorities say that the investigation is still ongoing.

