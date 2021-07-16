Trump Jr. suggests ‘higher power’ at work after lightning destroys George Floyd mural

(KSNT) – Donald Trump Jr. took to social media this week suggesting that a “higher power” had a hand in a lightning strike that destroyed a George Floyd mural in Ohio.

The mural dedicated to Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis, collapsed Tuesday after it was reportedly struck by lightning.

“It’s almost like a higher power is telling us something,” Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, wrote on Twitter. “When was the last time you heard of a brick building being destroyed by lightning? I am a builder and I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of it.”

It’s almost like a higher power is telling us something.



When was the last time you heard of a brick building being destroyed by lightning? I am a builder and I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of it. https://t.co/6l1f2t9nd0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 14, 2021

Floyd, 46, was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020. Chauvin was convicted of murder and sentenced last month to 22 1/2 years in prison. Floyd’s death sparked worldwide protests and calls for change in policing in the U.S.

“This will drive some people nuts but oh well,” Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram before elaborating. “Obviously what happened to George Floyd should never happen anywhere!!! That said, objectively speaking, given his history I’m not sure turning him into a deity and a role model for our children is exactly the right idea either.”

He continued by writing, “Also please don’t tell me they’re not trying to turn him into a role model/hero there’s statues of him going up all over the country etc. etc. The same lunatics who want to erase our founding fathers want statues of this man all over the place. Again, we can learn from a disastrous situation but the pendulum seems to always correct way too far these days. Discuss!!!”

The mural was painted in July 2020 by artist David Ross. He told sister station WJW that he is looking to do another mural.

The city of Toledo said it is planning to create a new mural and will find a new location for the artwork.