Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor’

President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has left the White House for the final time as president.

After Trump emerged from the building he spoke briefly to aides and supports and said, “It’s been a great honor.”

Trump now heads to Joint Base Andrews in suburban Maryland, where he’ll have a military sendoff. Four U.S. Army cannons are set up for a 21-gun salute.

Trump then flies to Florida, where he’ll stay at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump is leaving Washington just hours before Joe Biden takes the oath of office.  

It’s the first time in more than a century that a sitting president has rejected the tradition of attending his successor’s inauguration.

