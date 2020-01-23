Trump to attend anti-abortion rally in Washington

President Donald Trump gestures upon arrival at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Washington, from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House announced that President Donald Trump will become the first president to attend the annual March for Life anti-abortion rally on Friday, January 24.

In past years, Trump has spoken via a video link, and sent members of his administration to speak at the march. This year, his is planning on going in person.

“See you on Friday … Big Crowd!” Trump tweeted Wednesday as he returned to the White House after a trip to Switzerland.

President of March for Life, Jeanne Mancini, wants to show President Trump how passionate people feel about the anti-abortion movement.

“We are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn,” Mancini said.

This year’s rally comes just weeks before the U.S. Supreme Court hears its first major abortion case since the addition of two justices appointed by Trump. The case is likely to reveal whether the court — more conservative since the arrival of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — is now willing to weaken the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a nationwide right to abortion.