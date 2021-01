(KSNT) – Twitter announced on Friday it has permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account.

The social media platform tweeted, “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

You can read Twitter’s full statement here.