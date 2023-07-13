OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Two people were killed and a third injured today when a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Grand Glaize Airport in Camden County.

Paul Berardi, chief of the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, said a call came in at 11:59 a.m. from witnesses who saw the plane take off but did not see it climb and soon heard a loud boom.

After about 45 minutes of searching by staffers from fire department, police, highway patrol and the Department of Natural Resources, officials with the nearby Lake Regional Hospital informed them they had video that showed the plane going down. It was located in a few minutes after that.

Berardi said investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are en route to the crash site.

“The aircraft was located in the treeline at the old golf course between Rt KK and US 54,” according to the release.

The Osage Beach Police Department reported that this was an ongoing investigation.

The MSHP is asking people to avoid the area.

