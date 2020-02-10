Two officers shot, suspect dead following shooting at Arkansas Walmart

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG) — Two Forrest City officers were shot and one suspect was killed after a shooting at the local Walmart.

According to the Forrest City Police Department, officers were called to the store after a man in his early 40s began making threats, saying he was going to blow up the Walmart. He was approached by the officers and that’s when the suspect reportedly opened fire, striking both.

One officer was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center while the other was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect is deceased, authorities said.

WREG’s Jonee’ Lewis said the Forrest City Police Department and the St. Francis Sheriff’s Office both made the scene. They have blocked off the street adjacent to the store along with the store itself.

Walmart released a statement saying, “We are aware of the incident that took place at our store in Forrest City, AR this morning. We will continue to work with the Forrest City Police Department to assist in their investigation. As this is an active investigation, any additional questions should be referred to the Forrest City Police Department.”