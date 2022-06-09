ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A rescue was prompted at the Mars M&M factory in Lancaster County after two people became stuck in a chocolate tank.

Dispatch says there were no early reports of injuries but first responders were at the scene after the two fell into the tank. Authorities were called to help cut a hole into the tank to help the victims escape the tank, according to a dispatch supervisor.

A Mars Wrigley spokesperson says they “are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site.“

It’s unclear if the tank was empty or contained chocolate at the time of the rescue.

The plant is known for making a variety of products, including M&Ms and Dove chocolate, and is located 12 miles from Hershey, Pennsylvania.

