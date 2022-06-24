UNITED STATES (KSNT) – The U.S. Army has announced that it has temporarily changed the requirements necessary for new recruits to apply, on Friday.

27 News spoke with a U.S. Army recruiter in Topeka on Friday regarding the update. According to the recruiter, new applicants can enlist without a high school diploma or General Education Development (GED).

This update applies to the regular army and will only be in effect for 2022 until the physical year ends for the U.S. Army on October 1. All applicants must meet Military Occupational Specialties (MOS) qualifications, be at least 18 years of age at the time of enlistment and score at least a 50 on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test.

According to the Army recruiter, applicants must be able to leave in this year if they want to apply. If the applicant hasn’t received a high school diploma or GED after they enter the U.S. Army, resources are available to help applicants get them at a later date.

This change also comes just a day after the U.S. Army announced that it had also changed regulations around tattoos. The Secretary of the Army, Christine E. Wormuth, signed an updated directive that will allow recruits and current soldiers to receive tattoos on their hands, the back of their ears and the back of their necks. Before this update, recruits would have to file waiver exceptions before they could be processed into service.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

If you have a correction or story idea, please email producers@ksnt.com.

For answers to common questions on eligibility and other requirements to join the U.S. Army, click here.