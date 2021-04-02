US Capitol on lockdown after report of gunfire nearby

Police stand as supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police locked down the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon after a report of gunshots in the area.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

U.S. Capitol Police say all Capitol buildings were being locked down “due to an external security threat” and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.

BREAKING : Car smashes into one of US #Capitol entrances, ambulance on site, 2 people carried on stretcher and chopper came in and left.



Developing… video shows car: pic.twitter.com/R8PVeAYGDA — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 2, 2021

The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. Capitol Police said two officers were injured after they were rammed by a vehicle near a barricade alongside the Capitol on Independence Avenue. They said a suspect is in custody and both the officers and the suspect have been transported to the hospital.

A law enforcement official previously told The Associated Press that officers were responding to a report of a possible shooting on a street near the Capitol complex.

Jake Sherman posted a video of a helicopter landing at the Capitol.