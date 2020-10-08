US government, Trump administration still want ban on TikTok app

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 07: In this photo illustration, the download page for the TikTok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone on August 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Thursday evening, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that bans any transactions between the parent company of TikTok, ByteDance, and U.S. citizens due to national security reasons. The president signed a separate executive order banning transactions with China-based tech company Tencent, which owns the app WeChat. Both orders are set to take effect in 45 days. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The U.S. government filed an appeal Thursday against a ruling stopping TikTok’s app store ban.

The fight between the Trump administration and the Chinese owned company TikTok continues after a September ruling pushing back on the administration that sought to ban the wildly popular app.

NEW: The US government just filed an appeal against the ruling stopping TikTok's app store ban pic.twitter.com/INllu8XAbt — Chris Stokel-Walker (@stokel) October 8, 2020

In early August, President Trump issued an executive order that would ban the social media app from operating in the United States in 45 days if it is not sold by its Chinese parent company ByteDance.

Trump’s executive order alleged that TikTok “automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users, including Internet and other network activity information such as location data and browsing and search histories. This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information — potentially allowing China to track the locations of Federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.”

In September a federal judge then postponed a Trump administration order that would have banned the popular video sharing app TikTok from U.S. smartphone app stores.

WHAT DID THE JUDGE SAY?

A more comprehensive ban remains scheduled for November, about a week after the presidential election. But the judge, Carl Nichols of the U.S District Court for the District of Columbia, cast doubt on the government’s argument that TikTok is a national security threat because of its ties to China.

WHAT IS TIKTOK?

TikTok is a smartphone app for making and watching short videos that’s popular with teens and young adults, with typical posts centered around lip syncing, dancing or comedic pranks and sketches.

TikTok says it has 100 million U.S. users and hundreds of millions globally. It has its own influencer culture, enabling people to make a living by posting videos on the service, and hosts ads from major U.S. companies.

In June of 2020 TikTok users took credit for disrupting President Trump’s campaign rally in Oklahoma by registering for tickets they never planned to use.