PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. marshal was shot Sunday in a mobile home park in an Atlanta suburb, authorities said.

The officer was taken to an Atlanta hospital, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office told media outlets.

The officer is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wrote on Twitter.

The shooting happened as the marshal was helping to arrest a 19-year-old murder suspect from Pike County, investigators said.

Authorities have not said who shot the marshal, identified the officer or whether any police on the scene fired.

The shooting happened at a mobile home park in Peachtree City, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

The U.S. Marshals Service referred questions to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is looking into the shooting.