FREMONT, Calif. (WXIN) – Two versions of USB-C chargers are being recalled following reports of overheating while in use.

The recalls involve Hyper Products HyperJuice 130W USB-C Battery Pack and HyperJuice Stackable GaN 65W and 100W USB-C chargers.

Hyper Products says it received two reports of the 130W battery packs overheating, resulting in smoke, melting and property damage. It received seven reports of the stackable chargers overheating, resulting in damage to the charging units. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The 130W battery packs were sold in gray and silver and have the same model number – HJ307. The battery packs measure about 3 inches wide and 7 inches long. The model number is printed on a label located at bottom of the battery pack.

Recalled HyperJuice 130W USB-C Battery Pack in gray and silver (Photo//CPSC)

The stackable battery packs were sold in black and measure about 2 inches wide and 3 inches long. The 65W charger has the model number HJ414 and the 100W charger has the model number HJ417. The model numbers are printed on a label located at the bottom of the charger.

Recalled Hyper Products HyperJuice Stackable GaN 65W USB-C Chargers

Recalled Hyper Products HyperJuice Stackable GaN 100W USB-C Chargers

Anyone with the recalled chargers should stop using them and contact Hyper Products for a refund in the form of a www.Hypershop.com store credit for the purchase price of the product. People can contact Hyper Products toll-free at 866-203-5570 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or go online to fill out a recall form.