USS Topeka arrives in Pearl Harbor, returns from Guam

USS Topeka Arrives in Hawaii for Change of Homeport.

PEARL HARBOR, HI. (KSNT) – The USS Topeka, Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine, arrived in Pearl Harbor from Guam on Dec. 15 after completing a change of homeport.

The U.S. Navy issued a press release on Dec. 17 calling the USS Topeka one of the most capable submarines in the world.

Topeka’s ability to support a multitude of missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, surveillance and reconnaissance, has made Topeka one of the most capable submarines in the world. U.S. Navy

The USS Topeka, a fast-attack submarine, was named for the Capital of Kansas.

A release from the Navy referred to the Topeka as a “marvel of modern engineering” in 2016.

In 2016 the USS Topeka was dispatched to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region as part of its regular deployment.

The USS Topeka was commissioned in 1989. The ship moved to its new homeport of Santa Rita, Guam last May after the Philippines re-opened a U.S. Navy base closed in 1992.