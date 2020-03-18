Vandals steal, burn Missouri animal rescue’s van

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KSNT) – Volunteers with Midwest Animal Res Q, already struggling with an influx of pet surrenders due to the coronavirus outbreak, were stunned when a group of thieves stole their transport van overnight Monday.

The van was recovered, but not before the criminals set it on fire.

“We were expecting maybe some repairs obviously for the shattered window and whatever they break to hotwire a vehicle but we were not anticipating what we pulled up on today,” Midwest Animal Res Q founder Erin Morse said. “It was really heartbreaking.”

The van was used to transport animals to vet appointments and take pet food and other supplies to families in need.

“We don’t have the ability to do adoption events. We’re not open to the public except by appointment only,” Morse said. “Our adoption rates have slowed, and so you kind of couple all those things together and add this on top, it’s an especially painful kick to the stomach, I guess.”

Morse said in the meantime, community members have volunteered to help transport the animals in their own private vehicles.