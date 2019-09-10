VIDEO: Deaf woman refused service, mocked at drive-thru

(NBC/KNTV) – A customer at a California Jack in the Box was apparently treated with the opposite of good service when she pulled up to the drive-thru.

Revae Arnaud-Jensen wanted food. Instead, she was mocked for being deaf.

“I was shocked… and perplexed,” she said.

Arnaud-Jensen has been deaf since birth, but after years of training, she is articulate and can communicate through lip-reading and sign language. But she couldn’t get through to one Jack in the Box worker.

Arnaud-Jensen said it all started when she tried to explain why she didn’t use the speaker and tried to order at the drive-thru window. As things escalated, her son recorded the confrontation with his cell phone.

Arnaud-Jensen: “I want number eight please..”

Employee: “I say can I help you?'”

Arnaud-Jensen: “I am deaf.”

Employee: “No!”

Arnaud-Jensen: “I can’t hear you!”

Employee: “Shut up! I say no, no, no, no order.”

The worker eventually started mocking her sign language.

Jack in the Box management saw the video posted to her Facebook, and the worker was fired, but Arnaud-Jensen still plans to sue.

“It’s not only training,” Arnaud-Jensen said. “That’s not going to change because you need that depth of knowledge of deaf culture to fully understand the needs.”

Jack in the Box released a statement, which says in part: “We do not tolerate the mistreatment of any customers and expect employees to be respectful, courteous and accommodating.”

But Arnaud-Jensen is not satisfied with that and says she believes ADA laws were broken. She also reiterated that she wants to see the deaf community be included in finding policy solutions and not be, as she puts it, recipients of another apology.