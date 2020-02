WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — At a Superbowl watch party that President Trump hosted, one of the guests caught footage of him apparently waving his hands to “conduct an invisible orchestra” during the National Anthem.

The Miami Herald accessed the video in an Instagram story posted by a real estate agent for a Russian-American firm that frequents Mar-a-Lago.

The White House and the Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comments from the paper, which sent along copies of the video.