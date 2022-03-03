LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police released videos Thursday morning showing the final seconds before a devastating crash that left nine people dead, including seven family members.

Family killed in North Las Vegas Crash (Erlinda Zacarias)

The crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street. Police said 59-year-old Gary Dean Robinson was driving a Dodge Challenger in excess of 100 mph when he ran the red light at the intersection and crashed into several cars, including a Toyota Sienna minivan with four children and three adults. All were killed including, Robinson and his passenger, Tanaga Ravel Miller. Another driver was left seriously injured.

The newly released videos show Robinson’s maroon Dodge Challenger speeding toward the intersection and the family’s white minivan can be seen in the intersection. The video stops prior to impact.

According to North Las Vegas Police, they had not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before.

The children ranged from five to 15 years old. Their mother, Erlinda Zacarias also lost her brother and two step-sons in the crash. She said her life will be forever changed.

Police also released photos from the crash scene of the damaged vehicles.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.