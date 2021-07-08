Video: Trooper performs Heimlich on driver who tried to swallow bag of pot

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (KSNT) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper helped a man choking on a bag of marijuana during a traffic stop.

It happened on Interstate 76 in Rootstown shortly before 9 p.m. on July 3. Trooper Charles Hoskin pulled over the driver for going 94 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to the patrol.

The 24-year-old tried to hide the pot by swallowing it and started choking, the highway patrol said. Hoskin performed the Heimlich maneuver, and dashcam video shows a bag dislodging.

“I’m sorry officer,” the man can be heard saying, admitting that he tried to swallow a bag of weed.

“It’s a minor misdemeanor,” Trooper Hoskin tells the man. “Do you want to die over a minor misdemeanor?”

Paramedics were called to the scene to make sure the driver was OK. He was cited for speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt, as well as a misdemeanor for marijuana.