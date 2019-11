Walmart is dishing out more of its Black Friday deals.

The retailer unveiled its 37-page holiday sales circular at walmart.com, one of the most-anticipated holiday ads of the season.

Sure to grab attention: A $249 dollar iPad, $129 Apple Watch, and $129 AirPods.

A Philips 65-inch 4K smart TV is advertised for $278.

As in recent years, Walmart’s in-store Black Friday sale starts at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving.

Online deals start even earlier at 10 p.m. the night before Thanksgiving.