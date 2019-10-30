Walmart says ‘Cheers!’ to adult beverages now available through grocery pickup in Kansas

FILE – In this Sept. 3, 2019 file photo, a Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass. Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs following a string of illnesses and deaths related to vaping. The nation’s largest retailer said Friday, Sept. 20 that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory. It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KSNW) – Walmart is toasting a grocery pickup milestone in 29 states including Kansas.

Shoppers can select a wide variety of wine and beer options, in accordance with state and local regulations, often including regional or local brands.

“No matter what’s on your shopping list, Walmart Grocery Pickup is helping our customers keep time in their busy schedules,” said Tom Ward, SVP, Digital Operations. “Now, without ever leaving their car, customers can pick up the perfect bottle of wine for dinner or beer for the big game. That’s something worth raising a glass to.”

Here’s how the service works: