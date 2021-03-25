Walmart warns customers against plastic bag scam on social media

KANSAS (KSNT) – Officials from Walmart are warning customers not to fall for a new scam circulating on social media.

On Tuesday, a fake Walmart account posted a photo of five people standing in front of a group of cloth grocery bags with a caption that reads:

“To celebrate the great news of Walmart becoming plastic bags free by the end of 2021, we are giving one of these Walmart gift-bags to everyone who has shared & commented by 7pm 24th March,.Each person who does this will receive one of these gift bag full of goodies and a $75 Walmart voucher.”

Customers are then asked to follow a shortened Bitly link, which can obscure the actual link. Those who click on it are taken to an unsecure website to validate their entry.