War of words! Creative juices flow rampant in Great Bend business signs

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – There’s nothing like a sign war to get people talking about your town. The City of Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau got one started Monday, and it is still going strong.

All it took was a message on the Great Bend Events Center sign saying, “Hey Great Bend Businesses…. want to start a sign war?

That was Monday evening. By Tuesday morning, the Best Western/Angus Inn had a message on its sign saying, “1-2-3-4… I declare a sign war.”

The sign war was on and now includes businesses, churches, the zoo and more.

Courtesy City of Great Bend CVB Christina Hayes and Staff

Christina Hayes with the Great Bend CVB says she got the idea from viral pictures she saw of a sign war in Virginia.

“We’re wanting and looking for some of those salty comebacks, but it’s really fun because it’s staying friendly and positive and, randomly, they’re calling out other businesses so it’s just really creating a lot of a fun atmosphere,” she said.

The sign jokes keep coming in various Facebook posts. We found a lot on the CVB Facebook page, Explore Great Bend, KS.

If you visit the Explore Great Bend Facebook page, you’ll see dozens more in posts and the posts’ comment sections.

“What’s amazing about this is it’s been so easy to get people to do it and everybody wants to be in and the creativeness of not only what people are saying but what the people who don’t have signs like how they’re participating,” Hayes said.