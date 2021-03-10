WATCH: Listen to suspects terrorize homeowners in Texas home invasion

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston investigators are looking for two suspects caught on camera last month terrorizing a couple at their home.

Officials released surveillance video from inside the house in the hopes that someone would recognize them and come forward.

SOUND UP!! Listen to the suspects in a West Houston (Tanglewood) home invasion on Jan. 16 at the 6000 block of Riverview. If you recognize these suspects or their voices, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See full story–>https://t.co/szJ93UTCk7. @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/BT5vD6QUNw — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) March 9, 2021

Investigators said around 9:25 p.m. on Jan. 16, a husband and wife arrived home to find two men inside the residence. The men apparently followed the couple from their garage at gunpoint and demanded their jewelry, investigators said. The two then fled after taking the couple’s belongings.

Both suspects were described as Black men, about 16 to 22 years old, about 6 feet tall and wearing all black clothing and a black mask.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of these suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.