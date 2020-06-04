WATCH LIVE: Family, friends honor the life of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KSNT) – The first of many memorial services honoring George Floyd is taking place Thursday afternoon, as protests carry on worldwide over his deadly arrest by four now ex-Minneapolis police officers.

Family, friends and guests are gathering at North Central University’s Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in downtown Minneapolis from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the first memorial service for Floyd. The service will commemorate his life and allow the family to speak out on his wrongful death.

All four ex-officers in Floyd’s deadly arrest now face charges, with Derek Chauvin specifically facing second-degree murder charges for kneeling on Floyd’s neck. The incident has sparked protests around the world, including in Topeka, Manhattan, Lawrence, Holton and Kansas City.

Prosecutors also charged ex-officers Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao with aiding and abetting in second-degree murder. Two autopsy reports have now confirmed the cause of death as homicide, one listing by asphyxiation.

A memorial service today, Thursday, June 4 in Minneapolis for George Floyd. Reverend Al Sharpton is expected to deliver a national eulogy during the program. The service is scheduled to begin 1:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/oo0dPvhARs — CBS 3 Duluth (@CBS3Duluth) June 4, 2020

Rev. Al Sharpton is set to deliver the national eulogy starting at 1 p.m.

“He was a human being. He had family, he had dreams, he had hopes. The real duty of one with this type of assignment is to underscore the value of the human life that was taken, which gives the reason the movement was occurring,” Sharpton said ahead of the gathering.